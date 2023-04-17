Carlow County Council to advertise general operator jobs

  • Home >
Monday, April 17, 2023

Carlow County buildings in Carlow town

 

CARLOW County Council is to start the recruiting process for general operators and anticipates a huge response to the vacancies.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman assured councillors at April’s municipal district meeting that the local authority will soon advertise the job vacancies, after which a panel will be set up and positions will be appointed.

He clarified the matter after cllr Andy Gladney asked if the council was going to fill current job vacancies, with cllr Tommy Kinsella adding to the discussion by saying the council had the funding to carry out works, but not the manpower to do it.

 

 

 

