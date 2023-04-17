Flashing lights aim to slow traffic at Royal Oak

By Elizabeth Lee

FLASHING red lights at the Royal Oak junction with the Kilkenny Road are being used in a bid to slow motorists down, even though the speed limit is 100kph.

Bagenalstown Municipal District cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald told area engineer Jerry Crowley that confusion reigned about the speed limit at the Royal Oak junction because there are flashing red lights, indicating that the speed limit was 50kph, whereas the speed limit should be 100kph.

Mr Crowley confirmed that the speed limit was, indeed, 100kph, but that the council had left the flashing warning lights up in a bid to slow down traffic at the busy junction.

Cllr McDonald agreed that it was a good idea to leave the lights in situ.