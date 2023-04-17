Fr Peter McVerry guest speaker at Graiguecullen Novena tonight

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry will be guest speaker this evening at first night of the year’s Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

Fr Peter has worked in Dublin’s north inner city since 1974, where he encountered young people who were sleeping on the streets because of their home situation. In 1979 he opened a hostel for homeless boys aged 12-16, this subsequently became his life-time work. He saw through the work of this hostel that when the boys reached 16 and needed to leave, they had few options open to them and most ended up back living on the streets. This realisation led him to set about providing services and accommodation for older youths. In 1980 Peter moved to Ballymun in north Dublin, and by the end of 1983 he had founded the Arrupe Society, a charity to tackle homelessness. This charity was subsequently renamed the Peter McVerry Trust.

Rosary will take place at 7.10pm led by the Poor Clare Sisters followed by mass at 7.30pm.