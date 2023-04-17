Gardaí issue appeal to help find missing Carlow man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Carlow man. 40-year-old John Coakley is missing from his home in Carlow town since Saturday 15 April.

John is described as being approximately 6ft 1inches in height with a slim build and black hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare and appealing for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with any information his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.