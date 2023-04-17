Stunning Tullow four-bed on market for €335K

DNG McCormack Properties present 88 Park Gate, a stunning four bedroom detached home in the much sought after development on the edge of Tullow town. No 88 extends to a spacious c. 2350ft² and is decorated to a high standard with a modern, airy, spacious feel making this property turn-key ready.

High-quality flooring creates a delightful through-flow in the utility, kitchen/dining, and hallway areas. Large sitting room, kitchen/diner with second living room, a large utility and a guest WC are all features on the ground floor of this home. Four well-appointed bedrooms, two of which is an en suite, and the fully tiled family bathroom are located upstairs.

The property’s exterior features a tarmaced driveway that provides ample off-street parking and 360-degree access to the spacious rear garden.

Tullow is located just 20 minutes from Carlow town and 50 minutes’ drive to the M50 in Dublin. Price: €335,000. More information here.