Ballet Barn’s return to the stage delighted audiences at Visual

By Suzanne Pender

A BEAUTIFUL, elegant and skilled performance marked a much-anticipated return to the stage of the Ballet Barn – Aedeen O’Hagan’s School of Ballet – during the Easter break.

The ballet school presented The Little Mermaid and other stories in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre over six stunning performances, delighting audiences and receiving numerous standing ovations.

This was the Ballet Barn’s first show in four years due to the pandemic, so excitement was at fever pitch as students got the chance to showcase their wonderful talent and skill for the first time in so long.

More than 200 dancers took to the stage over the show’s three-day run, with everyone from energetic four-year-olds to teenagers proficient in the technique of en pointe, giving their absolute all.

The programme for the show began with The Little Mermaid, with numerous scenes featuring adorable fish, pearls, crabs, starfish and all sorts of ballerina sea creatures. A number of other dances featured both solo and group performances, including winners of the school’s choreography competitions, with ballet and modern theatre dance styles featured.

There was also a wonderful performance of The Secret Garden to open the second half of the show.

Aedeen spoke with pride of the huge development evident in each dancer, the hard work they’d put in to bringing the show together and the joy felt by all to be able to be back on stage performing.

Aedeen thanked fellow teacher at the Ballet Barn, Adele Mealey, who teaches the vocational classes, jazz and modern theatre, whom she described as a huge inspiration to all students. Aedeen also paid tribute to the school’s teachers Lauren Oman, Niamh Callinan Keenan and Meadhbh O’Sullivan.

Aedeen thanked Debbie Kelly for her enormous work with costume alterations and backstage, and Francesca Mangano Hutton for designing and printing the programme, Steve Corry for lighting and sound, and Colm McElwee, who researched and produced the backdrop projections.

Aedeen also gave special mention to parents who gave up weekends to take their children to extra rehearsals.

Overall, it was a wonderful tour de force from the girls and boys of The Ballet Barn, who put together an unforgettable show of dance, thoroughly appreciated by Carlow audiences.