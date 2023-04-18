Death notices in Co Carlow

Joseph (Joe) Murphy

late of Ballybrack, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co.Carlow.

It is with great sadness that the Murphy Family announce the passing of Joe Murphy. Joe passed away, peacefully, after a short illness on Monday, 17th April, 2023.

Joe will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his loving family; wife Elizabeth (née Kelly), daughters Mary and Loretta, and son Joseph, his adored grandchildren, Iarlaith and Lorcan, and sons in law, Joe and David. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters Maura and Kathleen, and brothers Seamus, Patrick, Tony, Frankie, Brendan, Michael, Liam, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, innumerable sporting communities and many dear friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Funeral to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Williams, nee Cummins

Ballinacarrig, Carlow and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin, April 17th 2023, surrounded by her loving family in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Larry, sons John and Colm and most recently by her daughter Patricia Powell. Sadly missed by her loving son Brendan, brother Benny, sister Sheila, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home, Ballinacarrig, Carlow (R93 K5Y0) on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the parish website

Askea Parish Webcam

The family wish to thank most sincerely Hillview Nursinig Home, Carlow and Carlow District Hospital for the care they gave Kathleen.