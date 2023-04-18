€450k for the arts in Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

THE arts community in Bagenalstown is about to get a much-appreciated boost because the town is one of just 11 locations across Ireland that was awarded funding by the Arts Council under its Creative Places programme. Over the next three years, the town will receive funding to the tune of €150,000 each year to foster and support local arts projects and organisations.

Louise Osborne, co-ordinator of Creative Places, gave a comprehensive presentation at April’s municipal district meeting in Bagenalstown in which she outlined its goals and how they might be achieved. She said that the idea was to create projects “from the ground up”, much like the approach taken by the community arts group Take A Part in Carlow town.

“The people who live in Bagenalstown will be at the heart of this,” said Louise.

One of the aims of the Creative Places programme would be to create a picture of life in Bagenalstown. “It’s not about reinventing the wheel but about tapping into what’s here already,” explained Louise.

She continued that the River Barrow had cropped up consistently as a source of identity and inspiration for many of the groups that she had met; another element that came through was that the arts in Bagenalstown “was a poor second cousin to the Carlow Arts Festival”.

The programme also aims to create more visibility for existing groups, while also helping new groups to grow. Three levels of bursaries – €500, €2,500 and €5,000, depending on what stage the projects are at – are available to interested groups, with the deadline looming at the end of April.

A six-month artist-in-residence will also be announced next month, where the artist will engage with groups that work on the river or are associated with it.

When cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald asked what would happen to the various projects when the three-year period was over, Louise replied that the idea was for the groups to be strong enough by that time to be sustainable.

When cllr Tommy Kinsella asked if the funding could be stretched to include other parts of south Co Carlow, Louise replied that although it was specifically for Bagenalstown, a broader approach would be taken to include other locations such as Borris or Fenagh. “We’d welcome you with open arms in south Carlow,” quipped cllr Kinsella.

Cllr William Quinn pointed out that Borris and its surrounding townlands were brimming with artists, but that they had no venue to use as studio space or to exhibit their work. He said that a designated arts space would be “ideal” and that it would also bolster tourism in the area.

Cllr Andy Gladney suggested that the triathlon swimmers who use the River Barrow in Bagenalstown would be an ideal focus for an arts project, while cllr McDonald recalled how the town used to host raft races there.

To find out more about the Creative Places programme, log on to www.creativeplacesbagenalstown.ie.