Events planned to mark 40th anniversary

By Suzanne Pender

GAELSCOIL Eoghain Uí Thuairisc has a number of activities and events planned to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

A celebration evening takes place on Friday 5 May in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel with a drinks reception sponsored by Walsh’s Whiskey and music by a group of very talented past pupils. This will be followed by dinner and dancing. Tickets (€40) are currently on sale from the school or for current pupils on the Aladdin app.

There will also be a display of photos and memorabilia from down through the years at the celebration.

Fifth-class pupils are also working on a project with actor and Carlow native Bryan Burroughs, including writing a song with support from singer-songwriter Fiach Ó Muircheartaigh. There will also be events celebrating the anniversary for all the children in the school.