Lidl drops appeal to retain opening hours at new Carlow store

LIDL, the German supermarket chain, has withdrawn an appeal to retain its current opening hours at its proposed new store in Carlow town.

Lidl lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála in February stating it would lose 10% of its opening hours for its new premises which will replace its current store on the Tullow Road, Carlow due to a condition imposed by Carlow County Council.

Carlow County Council had set the opening hours of the new store at 9am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 7pm on Sundays and public holidays in the “interests of residential amenity and traffic safety”.

Lidl claimed this “has the potential to have far-reaching impacts on operations, both in terms of viability and all terms of loss of employment opportunities for staff”.

Lidl wanted to open to the public at the earlier time of 8am from Monday to Saturday, while it also wants to extend opening hours from 9am to 9pm on Sundays and public holidays.

However, less than two months after submitting an appeal, Lidl withdrew the application earlier this month.

The Nationalist contacted Lidl for comment. A spokesperson said: “We are currently reviewing our plans and have no significant update to share at present.”