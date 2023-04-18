  • Home >
Magnificent Co Carlow home offers impressive interiors

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Family room

This magnificent family home in Co Carlow extends to an impressive c. 2700 sq.ft. and is situated on a c. 0.59 acre site in the picturesque and sought after townsland of Bennekerry.  Longwood is located in a quiet cul-de-sac opposite National School and Church, and is situated c. 4.9km from Carlow town,  providing excellent schools, shopping and public transport (train and bus) facilities.

The residence was built in c. 1999 and offers super interior and exterior space, ideal for a growing family.  Accommodation comprises:  reception hall, sitting room, family room, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility, shower room, 4 bedrooms (Master Ensuite), bathroom. Price on application. BER: C3 . Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow.  Tel: 059 9132500.  More information here.

