  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Micheál Martin ‘deeply concerned’ by diplomat incident in Sudan

Micheál Martin ‘deeply concerned’ by diplomat incident in Sudan

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said he is deeply concerned following a “serious incident” at the home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan.

It comes after days of violence in a battle between the army and a powerful rival force.

Senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday evening that the EU Ambassador had been assaulted in his own residency, adding the incident  “constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention”.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin said his thoughts are with an “outstanding Irish diplomat”.

The current EU Ambassador to Sudan is Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara.

Mr Martin tweeted: “Deeply concerned at serious incident at home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan. A gross violation of the Vienna Convention.

“Thoughts are with outstanding Irish diplomat serving EU in difficult circumstances, and his family. Call for urgent cessation of violence in Sudan & dialogue.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two men injured following firearms incident in Tallaght

Tuesday, 18/04/23 - 6:24am

Regency Hotel murder trial: The full story of how Gerard Hutch walked free

Monday, 17/04/23 - 10:21pm

Simeon Burke spared jail and fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts

Monday, 17/04/23 - 10:14pm