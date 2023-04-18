State of Manor House complex on agenda again

By Elizabeth Lee

THE state of the Manor House apartment complex in Bagenalstown was discussed at the April meeting of the local municipal district, with the landlords of the building coming under fire.

Just three weeks after the Manor House complex, which has local authority tenants living there, featured on the front page of ***The Nationalist*** because of its poor condition and anti-social behaviour, it was once again brought up at the local district meeting.

Cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald questioned how much tax the landlords were paying, as they “hadn’t spent a shilling on the place. The façade is falling down and there’s no management team there. There’s no-one looking after it”, asserted cllr McDonald. “The county council has done their share, but the owners have not.”

Director of services Brian O’Donovan replied that although he had no idea what tax bands the landlords were on, they would have to be tax compliant if the council had dealings with them. He acknowledged that the Manor House had been discussed multiple times in the past at municipal district meetings and agreed that the management structure was needed for the apartments. He pointed out that the apartments at the back of the complex were under the council’s remit, but not the original building at the front.

Cllr Andy Gladney, who had brought the story of anti-social behaviour and bad living conditions in the Manor House to ***The Nationalist***, said it was obvious the sort of anti-social behaviour that went on there day and night because some of the tenants were “undesirables”.

He continued that only a “certain element” was causing trouble there and that “you can see which families are looking after their own places properly”.

When cllr Michael Doran pointed out that the council had drawn up by-laws around anti-social behaviour at its properties, he asked if the local authority had ever been able to tackle the issue on any real level.

Mr O’Donovan replied that the council had gone to court before and had successfully evicted tenants, and that it would do so again.

“We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour,” he said.