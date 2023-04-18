Town was buzzing as Pan Celtic proved to be another huge success

By Suzanne Pender

“ITS BEEN such a positive week … the town has fully embraced the whole idea of the Pan Celtic International Festival.”

These are the enthusiastic words of Bride de Róiste, reflecting on a wonderful six days for Carlow as the town played host for the fifth time to visitors from Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Isle of Man, Brittany and Ireland for the Pan Celtic International Festival.

The six-day cultural event celebrated and shared the heritage, culture and language of these Celtic nations through music, song, dance, storytelling, poetry, sport, craft, art and friendship. Flags were flying all over town, while a terrific buzz was evident on the streets as people enjoyed the Pan Celtic’s action-packed programme of events.

Hotels and all available accommodation in Carlow were at capacity, with many visitors securing accommodation elsewhere in the county, or into the neighbouring counties of Laois, Kilkenny and Wicklow and then travelling to Carlow town daily for the festivities.

“The business community, all the state agencies and bodies, in particular Carlow local authority and all the volunteers who helped at all the event during the week, really took on and very much supported the festival,” said Bríde.

“I really believe the advance preparations were key to the whole success of the festival.

“The bunting was up, in some cases before St Patrick’s Day, and then added to, which helped to create awareness of the festival. This time, we also had so much more involvement from the pubs and bars around town, who had something on every night, and that really added so much to the night-time programme,” she said.

“The biggest challenge we had was the weather, but even at that, all the indoor events on our opening day last Wednesday were full,” said Bríde.

Among the highlights during the week were the opening night concert in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre, the Pan Celtic International Song Contest and a wonderful performance by Carmarthen Symphonic Wind Band from Wales in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. This stunning performance by Carmarthen Symphonic Wind Band was a gala benefit concert in aid of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and certainly stands out as one of the real gems of the festival.

“For the first time ever, they performed their version of ***Riverdance*** and it was out of this world … there was a standing ovation for the band and not only were the audience thrilled but the band were also thrilled by the incredible response,” said Bríde.

Close to 2,000 people took part in the many music, singing, choral and dance competitions throughout the week, as well as enjoying lots of impromptu performances on the streets of Carlow town and in local pubs and venues.

Others popular events during the week were the children’s storytelling, poetry readings throughout the town, the walking tours of Carlow organised by Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society, which welcomed a large number of participants daily, the exhibition in the Shaw Room at Carlow Library by Barrow Valley Art Group and the exhibition on the Browneshill Dolmen in the Pan Celtic Festival Office in Potato Market.

“I would particularly like to thank Dinn Rí for the use of the festival office, the best location in Carlow for it,” said Bríde.

The choral competitions proved very popular, too, while the parade of all the various nations last Friday, numerous lunchtime concerts and outdoor dancing events were all very well attended – even on the rainy days!

Along with the hundreds of visitors, Carlow also welcomed a film crew from the Welsh language station S4C, which will broadcast all the activities from Carlow’s Pan Celtic Festival in the coming weeks.

“It’s been a fabulous week and we’re just so grateful to all in Carlow who really welcomed the Pan Celtic Festival – it’s been another huge success,” said Bríde.