Carlow man took ex-partner’s car and drove it into a taxi, court hears

A MAN who arrived at his ex-partner’s house and took her car without permission subsequently drove it into a taxi that had dropped him to the property, a court was told. The Carlow man aged in his 30s pleaded guilty to the unauthorised taking of a vehicle, hit-and-run and driving without insurance and a licence on 7 April 2022.

At a sitting of Carlow District Court on 5 April, court presenter Sergeant Hud Kelly outlined that gardaí received a report of a road traffic collision in Southern Gardens off the Kilkenny Road in Carlow.

A taxi had brought the defendant to a home in the estate. The defendant had briefly gone into a property before coming out, jumping into a parked car and attempting to drive away. While driving the vehicle, the defendant struck the taxi before he fled the scene.

Sgt Kelly said the car belonged to his ex-partner and there was no consent for him to drive it. The injured party was not at home at the time.

The defendant had two previous convictions, including one for not having insurance.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell submitted a letter from Ardú substance misuse service outlining his client’s engagement.

Mr Farrell said his client had a disagreement with his former partner and the relationship had been “on and off” towards the end. “He should not have done it,” the solicitor said.

Mr Farrell said he had viewed CCTV footage of the incident and likened the collision to “barely a nudge”.

“It was very minor. I think he had more to fear from the taxi driver than anything else,” said the solicitor.

Charges of theft and making off without payment arising from the same incident were withdrawn by the state.

Judge Geraldine Carthy sought a probation report and adjourned the case until 5 July.

