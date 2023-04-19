Carlow three-bed located in popular area up for €245K

DNG McCormack present for sale this Carlow three-bedroom, semi-detached home which is presented to the market in fantastic condition throughout. Accommodation in 32 Lime Grove, Palatine comprises of hallway, sitting room, kitchen/diner, utility room, guest WC, 3 bedrooms (master en-suite) and a family bathroom.

Externally, there is off-street parking to the front of the house, whilst through a generous side entrance there is a low maintenance rear garden with a slabbed patio area under a gazebo.

Lime Grove is a very popular development only 10 mins of Carlow town centre in the village of Palatine. Price: €245,000. More information here.