Death notices in Co Carlow

Johnny Roberts

Johnstown, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Formerly of Kildavin.

In his 98th year. Peacefully at St. John’s residential care surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Nan. Father of John, Phil, Joan (Hobbs) Breda (Brennan), Margaret (Fitzpatrick), Ann (Kavanagh), Nick, Tom and the late infant Matty. Brother of Tom and the late Mattie, Maurice, Gretta, Peter, Joe and Kitty. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Johnny’s gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his redisence (Y21 VK59) on Thursday 20th April, from 2pm – 9pm. Removal on Friday to St. Brigid’s Church Clonegal, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery Clonegal.

John Sayer

5 Pollerton Rd, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly on April 18th, 2023, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly