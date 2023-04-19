  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Mayo man to be sentenced to life for murder of Detective Colm Horkan

Mayo man to be sentenced to life for murder of Detective Colm Horkan

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Kenneth Fox

A Co Mayo man will be sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the capital murder of a Garda.

Detective Colm Horkan was shot dead with his own gun while to tried to arrest Stephen Silver in Castlerea, County Roscommon in June 2020.

Silver, from Foxford in Co. Mayo, had claimed he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time, however he was convicted of capital murder at a retrial.

Detective Horkan’s family will have an opportunity to deliver a victim impact statement today, after which Silver will be jailed for life with no chance of parole for 40 years.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Government urged to use expected Budget surplus for ‘social good’

Wednesday, 19/04/23 - 9:48am

Explosion at Cork plant leaves two men with titanium burns

Wednesday, 19/04/23 - 8:43am

What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Wednesday, 19/04/23 - 8:20am