Superhero water babies are making a splash to help sick children

By Suzanne Pender

TWO Carlow babies are joining celebrities such as Dublin footballer Philly McMahon and writer Stefanie Preissner to launch Splashathon in aid of the Children’s Health Foundation.

Carlow water babies Fionn Brophy and Ava Bowes participate in Ireland’s baby and toddler swim school, Water Babies, in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow.

Over the next two weeks, little swimmers and their parents from Carlow will be splashing into the water in their superhero costumes with the goal of helping sick children and their families at a sponsored Splashathon event taking place at Water Babies classes.

A number of the children participating in Water Babies Splashathon have been ill and have attended Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly over the past few years, so it’s a cause very close to their hearts.

Nineteen-month-old Ava Bowes swims with Water Babies in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow. Ava has Down Syndrome and had open heart surgery at just five months’ old in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin.

The surgery was to repair a complete atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD), a flaw in which there are holes between the chambers of the right and left sides of the heart, and the valves that control the flow of blood between these chambers may not be formed correctly.

Before she was born, doctors had said that Ava might need to spend three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); however, she was at home with her big sister after just four days!

Doctors thought it would be difficult for Ava to gain weight and it would be a rough first six months of her life getting her to 5kg for surgery. But once again, Ava defied the odds and was over 6kg at five months’ old for her surgery.

Ava does everything her own way and is meeting milestones every day. She adores swimming and has a super relationship with George, her teacher. She holds onto the edge of the pool herself now and smiles coming up from her underwater swims.

“We will always be so grateful to the staff at Crumlin for looking after Ava before, during and after her surgery. She still attends Crumlin regularly for her sleep apnoea,” said Ava’s mum Marie Bowes.

Fionn Brophy is 18 months’ old and also swims with Water Babies at the Talbot Hotel. When he was five days’ old, Fionn broke his arm, and further x-rays and tests confirmed that he had 11 broken bones.

Fionn was sent to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, where he stayed for a week, and was diagnosed with osteogensis imperfecta, which is also known as brittle bone disease.

“Swimming is great for non-contact exercise for Fionn, helping to keep him healthy and strong. He loves his classes and always has a high five for George,” said his mum Roisin Maher.

At Water Babies classes around the country, children will each complete a sponsored swimming challenge suitable for their age and ability, dressed up as their favourite superhero in a specially-themed lesson.

To get involved or donate, go to Just Giving – Water Babies Splashathon.