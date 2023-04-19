Top scholars from St Leo’s College fêted at UCD awards

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

 

Edel and Olwyn with principal Niamh Broderick

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THREE of the brightest stars from the class of 2022 in St Leo’s College, Carlow were acknowledged for their amazing leaving cert results at a ceremony in UCD recently.

St Leo’s College principal Niamh Broderick was very proud to attend the UCD Entrance Scholars Awards Ceremony in March in the O’Reilly Hall, UCD.

Leaving certificate students Edel Colgan, Sapphire Gao and Olwyn Lawler were formally recognised as academic high achievers, having gotten over 560 points in their state exam. Ms Broderick was presented with a commemorative plaque for the school in acknowledgement of the girls’ significant academic achievement.

 

