Tullow scouts want courthouse den back

By Elizabeth Lee

A PETITION in support of the scouting group in Tullow getting their residency back in the local courthouse has gathered 500 names in less than a week.

Scout leader Paul Byrne has launched a campaign aimed at getting the 5th Tullow Scouts Group back into the local courthouse, which they had used as their den for 11 years.

The scouts hadn’t been able to meet in real life during the Covid years, and when they were just about to return to live meetings in their den last September, they were informed by Carlow County Council that they had to vacate the building because it was unsafe and the roof needed to be repaired. The scouts duly left the building and now use rooms in Tullow Parish Centre to conduct meetings and scouting activities. Last month, the council was granted €93,000 to help with necessary repairs to the protected building.

Even though the scouts are truly grateful to the parish centre for their hospitality, the reality is that the space just isn’t big enough to accommodate their activities.

Neither do they have storage for their equipment, such as canoes, tents, tables and chairs, with much of it being kept in leaders’ houses.

Paul and the campaigning committee also argue that they’ve spent around €25,000 on the courthouse during their tenure there, including installing a kitchen and toilets, putting down flooring and upgrading the heating and plumbing.

“It was given to us in worse condition than when we left it,” said Paul.

The scouts said that they were willing to share the space with any other suitable group in Tullow and that they were keen to get their den back. The group has around 60 members, including leaders, and a waiting list has been created because they can’t accommodate any more youngsters. Pre-Covid, when they had their den in the courthouse, around 110 youngsters and leaders were involved.

One member, 17-year-old Hannah Lynam, has written to the council and to deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, appealing to them for their support.

“I believe that no scout group can perform to their potential without a hall to do so … we had the ability and freedom to flaunt our strong scouting spirit. This facility empowered our members and gave us a hub, a homely space to call our own,” said Hannah.

“The leaders have personally donated their own time, money and resources towards the upkeep and maintenance of the courthouse, and to have it removed from our care with less than two weeks’ notice was truly jarring and feels like a complete robbery.”

Carlow County Council was contacted by ***The Nationalist***, but there was no reply at the time of going to press.