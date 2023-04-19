Two walking tracks will share €30,000

The new walking track in Grange is being used for lots of community initiatives

By Suzanne Pender

TWO Co Carlow GAA clubs have successfully secured funding under the GAA Walking Tracks initiative.

The Fighting Cocks GFC and Grange GFC will both receive €15,000 to upgrade existing community walking tracks on their grounds.

The payment is made by Healthy Ireland with the support of the Department of Health and the GAA.

Almost 340 applications were received and following a comprehensive evaluation process by a selection committee, 54 clubs across 26 counties were successful.