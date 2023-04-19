Two walking tracks will share €30,000

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The new walking track in Grange is being used for lots of community initiatives

By Suzanne Pender

TWO Co Carlow GAA clubs have successfully secured funding under the GAA Walking Tracks initiative.

The Fighting Cocks GFC and Grange GFC will both receive €15,000 to upgrade existing community walking tracks on their grounds.

The payment is made by Healthy Ireland with the support of the Department of Health and the GAA.

Almost 340 applications were received and following a comprehensive evaluation process by a selection committee, 54 clubs across 26 counties were successful.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow man took ex-partner’s car and drove it into a taxi, court hears

Wednesday, 19/04/23 - 3:10pm

South Carlow First Responders go live after months of intensive training

Wednesday, 19/04/23 - 2:48pm

Carlow three-bed located in popular area up for €245K

Wednesday, 19/04/23 - 2:33pm