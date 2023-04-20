Dublin man charged with money laundering and assisting organised crime

Tom Tuite

A 24-year-old Dublin man has been remanded in custody after the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) charged him with money laundering and assisting organised crime.

Funmi Abimbola, with an address at Rosse Court Terrace, Lucan, Co Dublin, faces seven counts of possessing crime proceeds totalling €7100 on dates in 2022.

Those alleged offences were under section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He was also charged with an offence under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 for assisting organised crime by providing bank accounts to another for money laundering from August 2018 until February 2021.

He appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

GNECB Detective Ciaran Ronan told the court the accused was arrested at his home at 6.45 am on Thursday and charged and “made no reply”.

Judge Smyth noted that due to the section 72 charge, the accused could only apply for bail in the High Court.

The GNECB officer also said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment.

Judge Smyth remanded Mr Abimbola, who is yet to indicate a plea, in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on April 25th.

The court heard he was working, but the defence provided a statement of his means, and legal aid was granted. There was no Garda objection.

Prosecutors must prepare a book of evidence before he is returned for trial to the Circuit Court.