John Caldwell released from hospital after being shot by dissidents

Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

A senior detective shot by dissident gunmen has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in February.

He had been putting balls in a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

Mr Caldwell was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, and has been left with life-changing injuries.

Police have blamed the New IRA for the attack which they are treating as attempted murder.

The terrorism threat level in the region has since been raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed Mr Caldwell was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

In a statement the PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was discharged from hospital today, Thursday April 20, to continue his recovery.

“We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time.”

Police officer shot in Omagh
A rally outside Omagh Courthouse against paramilitary violence (Brian Lawless/PA)

The attack in February united political leaders in condemnation.

There were also public rallies to show solidarity with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, Mr Caldwell and his family.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital last week.

Speaking at a dinner at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday night, Mr Sunak said Mr Caldwell told him that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent past.

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘we can’t go back’,” Mr Sunak said.

“We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this: we will never go back.”

