Novel art exhibition featured many aspects of the Browneshill Dolmen

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Co Carlow most distinctive landmarks was captured and reimagined in many different art forms at an innovative exhibition during the Pan Celtic International Festival.

The Browneshill Dolmen was the focus for an exhibition of photographs, paintings, drawings, jewellery and sculpture in the Pan Celtic festival office at Potato Market, Carlow.

Older than Newgrange, Stonehenge and the Pyramids of Egypt, Carlow’s magnificent Celtic monument boasts the largest capstone in Europe.

The exhibition was collated by Nuala Grogan, Richard Smyth, Cepta Burke and cllr Fergal Browne, who successfully gathered together a wonderful collection, much of it from local artists and creators.

“We had a total of 73 exhibits, which included some beautiful pieces of jewellery, painting and drawings, looking at the dolmen in many different ways,” said Fergal.

The exhibition was launched by Nuala, who thanked all who contributed to the first-of-its-kind exhibition, while Fergal outlined the origins and development of the Browneshill Dolman, including its enormous historical and archaeological significance.