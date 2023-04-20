  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Novel art exhibition featured many aspects of the Browneshill Dolmen

Novel art exhibition featured many aspects of the Browneshill Dolmen

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Nuala Grogan, George Byrne and Mary Pender at the exhibition launch                                             Photos: Martin Doyle 

Bríde de Róiste, Nuala Grogan, cllrs Fergal Browne, Tom O’Neill, and Andrea Dalton, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Richard Codd CHAS, Paula Curran and Emma Ui Bhroin at the launch of the exhibition on the Browneshill Dolmen during the Pan Celtic International Festival

Fergal and Breeda Browne with their children Maeve and Fionn and Ali Devine

Aoibheann and Sandra McNamara at the launch of the exhibition

Bev Carbery and Garry Hughes at the launch of the Browneshill Dolmen exhibition during the Pan Celtic International Festival

The large gathering at the launch of the recent exhibition on the Browneshill Dolmen

Cepta Burke with her artwork in the exhibition

 

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Co Carlow most distinctive landmarks was captured and reimagined in many different art forms at an innovative exhibition during the Pan Celtic International Festival.

The Browneshill Dolmen was the focus for an exhibition of photographs, paintings, drawings, jewellery and sculpture in the Pan Celtic festival office at Potato Market, Carlow.

Older than Newgrange, Stonehenge and the Pyramids of Egypt, Carlow’s magnificent Celtic monument boasts the largest capstone in Europe.

The exhibition was collated by Nuala Grogan, Richard Smyth, Cepta Burke and cllr Fergal Browne, who successfully gathered together a wonderful collection, much of it from local artists and creators.

“We had a total of 73 exhibits, which included some beautiful pieces of jewellery, painting and drawings, looking at the dolmen in many different ways,” said Fergal.

The exhibition was launched by Nuala, who thanked all who contributed to the first-of-its-kind exhibition, while Fergal outlined the origins and development of the Browneshill Dolman, including its enormous historical and archaeological significance.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Pres students speak at DCU Ceist event

Thursday, 20/04/23 - 5:32pm

Tools stolen from vans in Bagenalstown and Carlow

Thursday, 20/04/23 - 5:27pm

Carlow shoe collection will help underprivileged kids in Africa

Thursday, 20/04/23 - 4:45pm