One-third of students under serious financial strain, survey finds

One-third of students are under serious financial strain, a survey has found.

Many students are spending more than they earn and are being forced to rely on family to bridge the gap, according to the findings by the Higher Education Authority.

Rent is cited as the biggest burden facing students, with accommodation costing nearly €500 a month on average.

The report also says that the pandemic has left its mark on students.

A majority (59 per cent) said the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on their motivation at a time when many lectures switched online.

Similarly, 58 per cent said their mental health had been affected, with female students suffering most.

Despite these struggles, students say they are generally happy. The report finds there has been a rise in the number of students enrolling in college in recent years.

The Eurostudent report, published by the Higher Education Authority, surveyed more than 21,000 students about their social and living conditions.