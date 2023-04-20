Tools stolen from vans in Bagenalstown and Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Bagenalstown are investigating the theft of a number of tools from a van on Wednesday evening, 19 April. A black Renault Trafic van was parked on Regent Street around 9.30pm, when men were seen removing tools from the vehicle.

The lock had been drilled and a Leister floor welder, a DeWalt battery drill, two DeWalt Impacter drills, a DeWalt radio, a DeWalt bag and various batteries were taken.

In a similar incident, more tools were taken from another van that was parked on Kilkenny Road, Carlow on Wednesday evening. Around 10pm, a man returned to his van – also a Renault Trafic (white) – to find it had been burgled and a number of work tools taken: (all Milwaukee branded) drill, impact gun, grease gun and battery charger. The incident occurred between 8pm and 10pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to these incidents, or anyone who may be offered any of this items for sale to contact Carlow or Bagenalstown Garda Stations.