Carlow Whiskey Soc hold tasting next week

Friday, April 21, 2023

The Carlow Whiskey Society will hold their next tasting next week.

Members will taste a selection of whiskey from Lough Ree Distillery led by its founder Mike Clancy at the Irishman’s on Thursday 27 April at 8pm.

Founded in Lanesbourgh Co Longford, Mike and his team in Lough Ree Distillery have created a name for making some fantastic whiskeys with interesting cask finishes.

The tasting is priced at €30 for members and non-members if €40. The whiskey society can be contacted through their Facebook page or at [email protected]

