Childcare worker gets community service for role in money laundering case

Claire Henry

A Dublin childcare worker who allowed her bank account to be used to launder over €24,000 stolen from someone’s bank account has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service.

Chelsea Dooley (23), of Fortlawn Park, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of the proceeds of criminal crime. She has no previous convictions.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard gardaí were contacted on January 5th, 2021, when a man said money had been taken from his AIB account. From December 21st, 2020, until January 4th, 2021, a total of nine transactions were taken from the account, totalling €24,900.

The court heard the owner of the bank account had interacted with a fraudulent text message, known as ‘smishing’. The €24,900 was directed to two different bank accounts, with one account receiving only €1 while Dooley’s bank account received the remaining €23,899.

Simon Mathews BL, prosecuting, told the court that the AIB fraud team made gardaí aware of the smishing activity.

A court order was requested, and the bank details of the account to which the €23,899 was transferred were obtained. This account was registered to Dooley, who had opened the account when she was a child.

Dooley was subsequently arrested and interviewed, and at one stage during her interview, she said she had lost her bank card.

CCTV footage was shown to her of an unknown male using her bank card to withdraw money at an ATM, which she could not explain.

Olan Callanan BL, defending, said other parties took the money from Dooley’s account, adding she has not come to any adverse garda attention since this offence.

He also said Dooley had not profited from the scheme in any way and just allowed her bank account to be used for no financial gain.

Dooley has now progressed from a childcare assistant to the deputy manager of a childcare centre and is involved in further education, he told the court.

Counsel said Dooley was a young lady who made a foolish and criminal mistake, adding she realises that she has made a fundamental error.

A letter from Dooley’s mother and employer was handed into court.

Mr Callanan asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea and her naivety, urging the judge to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Martina Baxter said Dooley had shown “ample remorse and contrition” for her actions, and noted she received no financial gain from allowing her bank account to be used.

The judge took into account a number of mitigating factors, including the fact that Dooley has a good employment history and is furthering her education.

Judge Baxter handed down a 12-month sentence which she suspended in lieu of Dooley carrying out 200 hours of community service.