Death notices for Co Carlow

Mick (Michael) Sheehy

Old Leighlin, Carlow

Mick (Michael) Sheehy, Old. Leighlin, Co. Carlow. April 19th 2023 (Unexpectedly) at his home. Predeceased by his sisters Kathleen, Nuala and AngelaSadly missed by his wife Helen, his daughters Michelle, Denise & Niamh, his son Michael. His grandchildren Cian, Kyle & Oisin, sisters Aine & Mary, brothers, nieces and nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Mick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Saturday Morning from 11.am to 7.pm, and on Sunday afternoon from 12.noon followed by removal that evening arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church Leighlinbridge at 7.pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday Morning at 11.am, followed by Cremation on Tuesday in Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin at 12.15 pm.

Link for funeral Mass www.leighlinparish.ie

Link for Cremation https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian.chapel_services/