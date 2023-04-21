Drama group hope new play will go swimmingly

By Suzanne Pender

SCHEMING, plotting and plenty of laughs along the way, Rathanna Drama Group will take to the stage next week with the three-act play A fish out of water by Jimmy Keary.

The performance will take place in Rathanna Hall on Sunday 30 April, Monday 1 May, Friday and Saturday 5-6 May, then again for three nights from Thursday to Saturday 11-13 May.

The play features new bride Pauline, who has to contend with the interference and scheming of her mother-in-law as she settles into married life. Expect lots of laughs and good-humoured banter in this new offering from the well-known playwright.

Pauline Maxwell will be played by Marie Griffith, Mossie Keegan is played by Philp Kelly, Nora Keegan by Eliz Roche, Mary O’Donnell is played by Anna Whitford, Mick Scully by John Brophy, Eamonn O’Donnell by Seán Stapleton, Kate Ann Cassidy by Breda Scully and Concepta Lynch by Ann Kelly.