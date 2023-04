Kenneth Fox

Drugs worth €204,000 have been seized in Dublin and Roscommon.

5.74 kilos of herbal cannabis worth almost €115,000 was found in Tallaght today.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at a garda station in South Dublin.

A separate seizure was made in Roscommon yesterday, where 4.5 kilos of herbal cannabis worth €90,000 was discovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being held at a Garda Station in the county.