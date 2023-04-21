Gardaí step up speed limit checks as part of national ‘slow down day’

Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí will be out in force on roads around the country on Friday as part of a speed enforcement “slow down” day with the operation running for 24 hours from 7am.

The aim of “slow down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

This national “slow down day” forms part of a pan-European day of action aimed at combatting speed on the roads.

Gardaí stress that it is important to remember that no matter how good road and weather conditions are, any increase in speed will significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with 157 lives lost on Irish roads. This represents the largest death toll since 2016. So far this year 52 people have lost their lives on our roads, an increase on three on the same day last year.

Recent garda enforcement data and RSA research demonstrates that drivers continue to speed. During 2022, 73 per cent of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27 per cent on urban roads.

It has been estimated that 30 per cent of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Chief superintendent Jane Humphries said it was important to remember that every time we get behind the wheel, we hold the responsibility of keeping ourselves and others safe.

“Unfortunately, accidents and fatalities on the road are still far too common, and one of the major causes of these incidents is speeding,” she said.

“Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you. Every time you speed, you increase the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident. Additionally, if you are driving too fast, you might not be able to react in time to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle on the road.”

“So, we must all take responsibility for our actions and drive responsibly. This means slowing down, obeying speed limits, and being aware of our surroundings.

“Remember, speed limits are there for a reason, to keep you and others safe. The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road.

“Let’s take the initiative to make our roads safer, not only this National Slow Down Day but every day, by slowing down and making sure we are driving at a safe and appropriate speed. By doing so, we can help prevent accidents and make our communities safer for everyone.”