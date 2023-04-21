Go-ahead given for giant solar farm near Killerig

A LARGE solar farm has received planning permission close to Killerig, Co. Carlow.

Dublin-based company Elgin Energy Services Ltd was successful in gaining permission for a solar and storage park on an area roughly 68.8 hectares (170 acres) in size in the townlands of Ardnehue and Friarstown. It will comprise linear arrays of solar photovoltaic panels mounted on steel-supported structures. The application includes 50 inverter substations, a storage park which will include 30 containers with battery cells, transformers and a power-conversion unit.

The planning duration length is ten years with an operational period of 40 years.