Leo’s TYs get down and dirty for bogathon challenge

Friday, April 21, 2023

 

Delphine Byrne giving Shayna Howe a helping hand

 

 

The girls all clean and dry before they start…

 

… and after! 

 

AS PART of their weekly cultural activity module, transition year students from St Leo’s College travelled to Lisduff Adventure Farm in Co Laois to take part in a challenging fun run. Bogathon is a messy, muddy, mucky obstacle course that pushed the young women to their absolute limits.

This fun-but-challenging obstacle course is designed to challenge fitness, teamwork skills, mental fortitude, stamina and strength of character. No person can be left behind and the whole team must complete the course as one.

The St Leo’s girls showed grit and grace as they completed the course in style while battling the ever-changing spring elements. The Lisduff Adventure Farm was another fantastic memory for this year’s TY students.

 

Eabha Kehoe and Ciara Malone are delighted to get through the mud!

 

The girls worked as a team to get through the various challenges

Sincere thanks to their transition year co-ordinator Deirdre Flynn, who organised this amazing team-building experience.

 

