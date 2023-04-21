Leo’s TYs get down and dirty for bogathon challenge

AS PART of their weekly cultural activity module, transition year students from St Leo’s College travelled to Lisduff Adventure Farm in Co Laois to take part in a challenging fun run. Bogathon is a messy, muddy, mucky obstacle course that pushed the young women to their absolute limits.

This fun-but-challenging obstacle course is designed to challenge fitness, teamwork skills, mental fortitude, stamina and strength of character. No person can be left behind and the whole team must complete the course as one.

The St Leo’s girls showed grit and grace as they completed the course in style while battling the ever-changing spring elements. The Lisduff Adventure Farm was another fantastic memory for this year’s TY students.

Sincere thanks to their transition year co-ordinator Deirdre Flynn, who organised this amazing team-building experience.