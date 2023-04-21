School secretary in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál retires after almost 20 years

  • Home >
Friday, April 21, 2023

 

The children gather as Michele does a final lap of Scoil Mhuire gan Smál

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A RETIREMENT celebration was recently held in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow to acknowledge the contribution of Michèle Hanley, who worked as secretary in the school for 19 years.

To begin the celebrations, staff and pupils formed a guard of honour to cheer Michèle on her final walk around the school. The whole school then gathered in the assembly hall, where sixth-class girls wrote and read poems in honour of the popular staff member. Michèle’s colleagues also spoke fondly of her and it was a testament of their esteem that they presented her with lots of wonderful girls.

The whole school community, led by Ms Dunne, performed a song specially written for the occasion, ***More than a secretary***, which highlighted all the valuable work that Michèle did over the past two decades.

While staff, pupils and parents were sad to see Michèle go, they wished her the very best in her retirement.

