SETU launches MSc in Building Regulatory Compliance

Industry leaders and representative organisations joined South East Technological University (SETU) faculty to officially launch the Master of Science in Building Regulatory Compliance, a programme focusing on how regulations and standards affect a positive, healthy and safe environment where peoples’ best interests are at heart.

The Building Regulatory Compliance Masters programme is designed to meet the growing demand for qualified professionals who can ensure compliance with building regulations to deliver high quality and sustainable buildings.

The postgraduate programme is ideal for a wide variety of professionals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge in the areas of building control, regulation and compliance, including fire service professionals, architects, engineers, construction managers, building surveyors and regulatory officers. It will also be of interest to recent graduates who wish to specialise in this rapidly growing field.

Dr Derek Sinnott, Programme Director, said that the programme was developed as a direct response to a number of reports highlighting future skills gaps, in particular the Building Future Skills Report – Sept 2020.

This report calls for an ‘enhanced culture of competence and compliance in the construction sector’ where the programme ‘will ensure a level of competency for builders, improve standards, and promote the attainment of qualifications within the sector’.

The Masters degree is specifically designed to give participants the knowledge and skills to interpret and apply building regulations, conduct site inspections, and evaluate compliance. Students will learn how to navigate the complex legal and technical aspects of building regulation, and how to communicate effectively with stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and regulatory authorities.

The programme starts in September 2023 and is offered as a one year full time programme or over two years in blended mode. More information on the programme can be found on www.setu.ie/courses and applications can be made through www.pac.ie.