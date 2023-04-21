Showband stars ensure ‘Follow me up’ gig was the best one yet

By Elizabeth Lee

“HONESTLY, it was the best one ever! Ronan Collins was amazing, just amazing, and so was Red Hurley. We had a fabulous night, great fun!” said an enthusiastic music fan about the latest in the Follow Me Up to Carlow series of concerts, that took place in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow recently.

The concert featured the two veterans of Irish music, Ronan Collins and Red Hurley, with Pat Ryan from Garryhill and Aaron Smith as support. Aaron played the Rising Star slot on the bill and is the son of Olivia Smith, who is one of three partners in the Four Lakes production company that staged the show. Olivia takes care of the choreography, with Ollie Hennessy as musical director and John Candy as MC.

The sell-out concert was a fundraiser for Carlow Older People’s Forum, of which John is the vice-chairperson. They have their sights set on buying some form of transport to help people meet their hospital appointments because, as John pointed out, the cost of taxis to hospitals in Kilkenny or Waterford is too expensive for a vast amount of people who are sick or on benefits, or both. The older people’s forum was set up to help combat isolation and loneliness in the community and to support older people on an emotional and practical level. The buying of a mode of transport to hospital is their latest project.

“We want a link car to bring people to hospital and I thought that a concert would be a good idea,” said John.

It wasn’t only a good idea, it was a great idea, because a hundreds of older people got to enjoy the gig of the year for them and lots of money was raised in the process. Though the final figure isn’t yet known, some €3,000 was raised on the night, which will go towards buying the car or a small minibus.

For more information about the forum, email [email protected], or phone 089 4062356.