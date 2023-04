GARDAÍ are investigating a break-in at a house at Castle Hill, Carlow in which a television and a tablet were stolen. A window at the rear of the house was smashed to gain entry sometime between 6.30pm on Monday 17 April and 12.30pm on Tuesday 18 April. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have noticed suspicious activity to contact Carlow Garda Station.