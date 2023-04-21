What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

A wide variety of stories feature on the Irish front pages on Friday.

The Irish Times reports that a review into the State’s abortion law is set to recommend sweeping changes.

A 15-year-old boy who carried out a violent attack on a young woman in Cork City has been found guilty by a jury of also assaulting her sexually, the Irish Examiner reports.

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan is believed to have fled Dubai and relocated to Iran as he tries to avoid extradition to face justice, the Irish Independent reveals.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the cost of living crisis as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said higher prices are likely to be “permanent”.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star claim that Gerry Hutch will “zig-zag” across Europe before heading to his home in Spain after being acquitted at the Special Criminal Court.

The Irish Sun leads with the dismissal of the case against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

There are equal numbers of Catholics and Protestants in the Northern Ireland workforce for the first time since monitoring began more than 30 years ago, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The British front pages feature Dominic Raab’s fight to keep his job as deputy UK prime minister, a murderer’s appeal for a shorter sentence and Elon Musk’s SpaceX explosion.

The i reports on Mr Raab refusing to resign after a report into eight bullying accusations against him was delivered to British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say he will fight to keep his job as Mr Sunak “mulls” the report.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say he will fight to keep his job as Mr Sunak "mulls" the report.

The Times reports "Raab stands firm as PM mulls report on bullying"

The Daily Mirror says the man who killed Oliva Pratt-Korbel (9) has appealed to have his 42-year sentence cut.

Friday’s Front Page 📰 🔴COWARD WITHOUT SHAME

The Mirror reports: "COWARD WITHOUT SHAME - OLIVIA KILLER'S APPEAL OF JAIL TIME"

The United States Secretary of the Treasury said the US “decoupling” from China could be a disaster for both countries, according to the Financial Times.

The Financial Times reports that the United States Secretary of the Treasury said the US "decoupling" from China could be a disaster for both countries.

Unelected Lords have plotted to block tough immigration laws which could trigger “public outrage”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express asks why the BBC ignored calls from MPs to protect women’s rights.

The Daily Express asks "Just Why Did BBC Ignore MPs' Call To Protect Women?"

The Metro reports on the failed SpaceX launch which exploded after lift off, as Elon Musk called the launch a success.

The Metro reports on the failed SpaceX launch which exploded after lift off, as Elon Musk called the launch a success. The headline reads "ELON… WE HAVE A PROBLEM - SpaceX blows up after lift-off"

The Daily Star led with the funeral of TV legend Paul O’Grady where dozens of dogs lined the street to farewell him.