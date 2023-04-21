What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 14 and 21 April.

Bagenalstown: Gerry Nolan wishes to retain revisions to front elevation of dwelling previously permitted and retain the sunroom extension and domestic garage at Derravarra, Newtown, Bagenalstown.

Peter Connors wishes to develop two outbuildings consisting of one garage/store with garden office and store at Ballyloughan, Bagenalstown.

Borris: Torc Candles Ltd wishes to develop extensions to existing factory, site cabins, storage containers and industrial equipment at Fenagh Road, Borris.

Carlow: Pat and Eileen McGuill wish to develop an extension to the existing dwelling house, remodel of elevations with additional windows and the relocation or correction of the dwelling location along with retention permission for dog kennels and a small shed at Crowsgrove, Carlow.

Michael Hickey wishes to make alterations to existing dwelling to include the demolition of an existing single-storey extension, to be replaced with the construction of a new dormer-style extension and a single-storey extension to the side, the demolition of existing domestic sheds and the construction of a new domestic shed at 16 Bestfield, Carlow.

Hacketstown: Des Fitzgerald wishes to alter existing shopfront to form new openings, and permission to divide the ground floor of the premises to provide one new residential unit and one additional commercial unit at Main Street, Hacketstown.

Milford: Milford Quarries Ltd wishes to begin recovery activities at Mary Kelly’s Pit, Powerstown, Milford over a total area of 4.84 hectares comprising the infilling as soil recovery facility, of a 4.66-hectare area with uncontaminated soil and stone, for agricultural improvement purposes and the crushing and recovery of elected construction and demolition wastes on a .18-hectare area.

St Mullins: St Mullins GAA wishes to install car-parking facilities, including modifications to existing car parking and revised entrance at Bahana, St Mullins.

Tullow: Regina Doyle and Aoife Byrne wish to make alterations to two two-storey dwellings previously granted. Alterations include revisions to dwelling layout and location on site at Station Manor, Tullowphelim, Tullow.

G Hegarty & Sons wishes to construct a portal frame extension to the side of existing building at Slaney Quarter, Tullow.