Over 200 motorists caught breaking speed limit in 24 hours

Rebecca Black, PA

More than 200 vehicles were detected breaking the speed limit across the State in a 24-hour period.

It came as gardaí staged the latest National Slow Down Day, which ran from 7am Friday to 7am Saturday.

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period.

Of the 211 vehicles detected speeding, the fastest recorded was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 at An Carn Mor, Thiar Oran Mor in Galway, and 157km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 at Ballyadam in Cork.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.”