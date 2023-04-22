Carlow girls will get to play at a packed Croke Park

By Suzanne Pender

TWO Co Carlow girls will experience the thrill of running and onto the hallowed turf of Croke Park and playing football in front of a packed stadium this July as they represent Carlow in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol football mini 7s.

Emily Carpenter from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and Siofra Scott from Kildavin NS both got the exciting news this week that they have been selected to represent their county in the mini 7s competition, which will take place during half-time in the All-Ireland semi-finals or finals at Croke Park this July.

Daughter of Marc and Linda Carpenter, 11-year-old Emily is a fifth-class pupil at the Gaelscoil, where they are all very proud of her sporting achievements.

Twelve-year-old Siofra’s selection also caused great excitement in Kildavin NS, where she is a fifth-class pupil. Daughter of Liam and Criona Scott, Siofra’s sporting talents are also greatly encouraged and all are now eagerly looking forward to Croke Park.