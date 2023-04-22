Donald Trump to visit Ireland next month

Rebecca Black, PA

Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month.

It will come just weeks after his successor Joe Biden took part in a four-day visit.

There is speculation the two men who went head-to-head in the 2020 US presidential election could again be candidates in 2024.

Donald Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a bilateral meeting at Shannon Airport in June 2019. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA.

Bill Clinton, another former US president, is also a recent visitor to Northern Ireland, where he took part in a major conference to mark the 25 anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Trump has owned the Trump International Hotel & Golf Links in Doonbeg, Co Clare since 2014.

It has been indicated the resort expects the 76-year-old to land at Shannon Airport on May 3rd.

The last time the former US president visited Ireland was in 2019 while he was still in office.

Protestors at the peace camp on the road to Shannon Airport during Mr Trump’s last visit. Photo: PA.

There were some protests during that visit, but Mr Trump and his sons Eric and Donald junior also received a warm welcome in Doonbeg.

Mr Trump is currently facing court action in the United States.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.