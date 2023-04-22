Former consultant obstetrician says changes to abortion laws will be in ‘women’s best interest’

Michael Bolton

Extensive changes to abortion laws in Ireland will be in women’s best interest, according to a former consultant obstetrician.

The report carried out by Barrister Marie O’Shea examines the effectiveness of the State’s current abortion regime, and has made 70 legal and operational recommendations.

A review into abortion services recommends changes to the existing three-day waiting period before terminations or treatment by medication.

Other recommendations in the review include change to the laws surrounding termination in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

A report on the recommendations will come before Cabinet on Tuesday.

Dr Peter Boylan says its important the changes are implemented, while removing the criminal element from the legislation is crucial.

“Criminalisation of doctors should stop. It’s the only medical procedure where if you get it wrong, you’re subjected to criminal sanction.

“The report seems to be extremely well written and the recommendations seem to be exactly what women need. That is basically what it is all about. The provision of services that women need.

The recommendations need to be implemented in the interest of women’s health.