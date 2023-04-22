Garda Ombudsman revelations ‘not being understated’ by Government – O’Brien

Rebecca Black, PA

The seriousness of revelations at the Garda Ombudsman are not being understated by the Government, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said.

Mr O’Brien was commenting after it emerged that an experienced investigator with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) had resigned after telling people he had attended a party that Gerry Hutch was at last week.

The gathering was held on Monday after Mr Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, who was shot at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

GSOC has launched an internal investigation.

Mr O’Brien told RTÉ it was a single matter which has been dealt with, adding he does not believe it will have a “contagion effect”.

“I don’t think we can read into that it goes any further,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said GSOC has a very important role, adding it has the full support of the Government.

He added that an investigation is under way into the matter.