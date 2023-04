Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s after a fatal assault in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí have been investigating the fatal assault of a man aged in his 40s outside a residence in Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Wednesday 8th March 2023, and have arrested a male as part of the investigation.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Friday 21st April 2023, and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Co. Kildare.

Investigations are currently ongoing.