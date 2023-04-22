New café to open soon at Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW CAFÉ will open shortly at Duckett’s Grove, just in time for the busy summer season.

Dave Cowan of The Lazy River Café in Graiguecullen has been awarded the franchise for a café at the historic site by Carlow County Council and hopes to have the new enterprise up and ready for opening on the first weekend in May.

“I’m really excited about it. I see huge potential there that is currently completely underutilised … there’s massive potential, it’s a fantastic building,” said Dave.

The Lazy River at Duckett’s Grove will serve breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, picnics and a delicious array of treats and beverages.

A marquee will also be erected at the café, available for conferences, business meetings, weddings, events and get-togethers.

A popular spot for dog walkers, Dave is also going to tap into that by creating a doggies’ corner at Duckett’s Grove complete with water and dog treats, allowing your little pooch to soak up the atmosphere, too!

Dave has taken on eight additional staff at the Duckett’s Grove café, with potential for more as the business grows.

The Lazy River Café, Graiguecullen is 14 years in business and Dave also has the contract for the restaurant at Leinster Co-operative Mart, Carlow as well as running a very busy catering company.

“Business is going very well at the moment and opening the new café is another lease of life, we’re really looking forward to it,” he enthused.