Spacious Bagenalstown home in need of renovation on offer for €265K

21 Maple Drive, Bagenalstown is a generous sized 2 storey detached home extending to approx. 125 sq. meters of accommodation. This 1980’s block-built house is located in one of Bagenalstown’ s more mature estates.

Accommodation comprises hallway, kitchen, dining room, conservatory, W.C., main bathroom, 3 bedrooms, office / 4th bedroom. In need of renovating and upgrades while lending itself to reconfiguration or extension if required, it would make the ideal family home. Located adjacent to schools, shops, town park, doctor’s surgery, chemist and more.

Benefiting from mains services, an enclosed rear garden and driveway parking. Price: €265,000

BER: E1. More information here.