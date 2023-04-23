Carlow EV charging points are like ‘a pub with no beer’

SOME EV charging points in Carlow are like ‘a pub with no beer’ as they are not connected to the national grid.

Motorists have been left exasperated as they have connected their electric vehicles (EVs) to charging points in the county only to discover they are not working.

Borris councillor Willie Quinn raised the issue at April’s meeting of Carlow County Council and remarked that people had heard the expression of ‘a pub with no beer’, but in south Carlow they had car chargers without electricity.

“I have seen people plug into them believing they were getting their car charged only to find out afterwards that there was no electricity,” he said.

His Labour Party colleague William Paton added that a fast-charging station, which was installed in Tullow over nine months ago, still hasn’t been connected.

“I watched a lady connect up to it the other day. I had to go out and put her out of her misery and tell her there was no electricity,” he said. “It’s a bit of a farcical situation. That lady was rightly put out.”

Blame for the issue was laid at the door of the ESB. Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said it was part of a wider problem with the ESB in terms of connecting public lighting. He then referred to new lights on the Rathoe Road in Tullow that have been unconnected for close to a year.

“The ESB are a law onto themselves, unfortunately,” he said.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said it was “frustrating” that EV chargers had not been put into use when the infrastructure was in place. He added that the council had engaged with the ESB and believed “that they would be working very shortly”.